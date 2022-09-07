Saskatchewan stabbing spree suspect Myles Sanderson arrested

The suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that left 10 people dead and 19 injured was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Saskatchewan RCMP say Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody at about 3:30 pm. He was found near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, about a half-hour drive from the town where he may have been spotted driving a stolen car earlier in the day.

Now that Sanderson has been arrested, police have lifted their public safety warning for the areal.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to thank the public for their diligence in providing pertinent information about potential sightings of Myles Sanderson,” the force said.

Sanderson became the subject of a man-hunt after a stabbing spree northeast of Saskatoon Sunday. The first reports of violence came in around 8 am from the James Smith Cree Nation, and by the end of the day 13 separate crime scenes had been discovered.

Sanderson’s brother, Damien Sanderson, was initially named as a suspect as well. His body was found in a grassy patch on James Cree Nation Monday with obvious and non-self-inflicted wounds.

Damien was the 11th person to die in connection with the stabbing spree. RCMP released names of the other victims Wednesday morning.

In addition to the people who died, 19 more individuals were injured.

Sanderson is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering. More charges may be approved as the investigation progresses.