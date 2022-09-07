Saskatchewan stabbings: RCMP release names of 10 slain victims

Days after the Saskatchewan stabbings rocked the nation, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have released the identities of everyone killed in the spree.

On Sunday, brothers Damien and Myles Sanderson went on to “randomly” stab multiple people in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, killing 10 and injuring more than 15.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found deceased in the James Smith Cree Nation area the following morning. Myles remains at large.

“Our hearts continue to go out to all the families and loved ones impacted by this immense tragedy,” wrote the Saskatchewan RCMP in a news release published Wednesday morning.

RCMP spoke with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and the family members of the victims to verify and release the names of everyone who died in the stabbings.

With the exception of one person, everyone killed belonged to the James Smith Cree Nation.

Those slain in the Saskatchewan stabbings are identified as:

23-year-old Thomas Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

46-year-old Carol Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

28-year-old Gregory Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

61-year-old Lydia Gloria Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

48-year-old Bonnie Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

66-year-old Earl Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

49-year-old Lana Head of James Smith Cree Nation

54-year-old Christian Head of James Smith Cree Nation

49-year-old Robert Sanderson of James Smith Cree Nation

78-year-old Wesley Petterson of Weldon

“The identities of injured persons will not be released,” police wrote, revealing that at least one young teen was injured among adults.

“We will not be confirming other specific ages. Injured victims encompass both males and females.”