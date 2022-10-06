Saskatchewan stabbing spree suspect Myles Sanderson killed his brother: RCMP

The suspect arrested in connection with the Saskatchewan stabbing spree also killed his brother, RCMP have confirmed.

In a press conference on Thursday, Saskatchewan RCMP determined that Damien Sanderson was a victim of homicide by his brother Myles Sanderson.

“Myles Sanderson committed all of the homicides alone,” stated RCMP. “This brings the total number of people who were killed by Myles Sanderson on September 4, 2022 to 11.”

Damien was found dead on September 5 in a grassy area outside a house in the James Smith Cree Nation that was being examined by investigators.

His brother Myles was arrested two days later. He was found near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, about a half-hour drive from the town where he may have been spotted driving a stolen car earlier that day.

He died in police custody on September 21 after a fatal overdose, police sources told Global News.

Myles became the subject of a man-hunt after a stabbing spree northeast of Saskatoon last month. The first reports of violence came in around 8 am from the James Smith Cree Nation, and by the end of the day 13 separate crime scenes had been discovered.

Damien was initially named as a suspect as well. He was the 11th person to die in connection with the stabbing spree. RCMP released the names of the other victims last month.

In addition to the people who died, 19 more individuals were injured.

“All charges related to this investigation have been withdrawn by the Crown following the deaths of Myles and Damien Sanderson,” RCMP said during today’s press conference.

Sanderson was facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering. More charges may be approved as the investigation progresses.

With files from Megan Devlin