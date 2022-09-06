NewsCrime

Stabbing suspect isn't in Saskatchewan First Nation: police

Sep 6 2022, 6:14 pm
Update: Police now say Myles Sanderson is not in the community despite earlier reports. His whereabouts is not known. 

There was a heavy police presence in the James Smith Cree Nation Tuesday as police searched for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing spree that left 11 people dead and 19 injured.

Reports came in Tuesday that Myles Sanderson may be present in the First Nation community. But several hours after investigating the reports, police say he isn’t there. His whereabouts isn’t known.

On Monday police said Sanderson could be in the Regina area after someone reported seeing the black Nissan Rogue he was driving.

The James Smith Cree Nation is about a two-hour drive from Saskatoon, and about a 3.5 hour drive from Regina.

Sanderson is charged with several counts of murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering.

His brother, Damien Sanderson, was also wanted as a suspect before his body was found in a grassy area near a house on the James Smith Cree Nation Monday. There were obvious injuries to the body which investigators don’t believe were self-inflicted.

