Stabbing suspect isn't in Saskatchewan First Nation: police

Update: Police now say Myles Sanderson is not in the community despite earlier reports. His whereabouts is not known.

2/2 As the whereabouts of Myles Sanderson remain unknown, the emergency alert is active for the entire province and we continue to urge the public to take appropriate precautions. ^km — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 6, 2022

There was a heavy police presence in the James Smith Cree Nation Tuesday as police searched for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing spree that left 11 people dead and 19 injured.

Reports came in Tuesday that Myles Sanderson may be present in the First Nation community. But several hours after investigating the reports, police say he isn’t there. His whereabouts isn’t known.

On Monday police said Sanderson could be in the Regina area after someone reported seeing the black Nissan Rogue he was driving.

The James Smith Cree Nation is about a two-hour drive from Saskatoon, and about a 3.5 hour drive from Regina.

⚠️Update for Dangerous Person Alert for James Smith Cree Nation: Investigators have received reports of a possible sighting of suspect Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation. RCMP responding. If in area: seek shelter/shelter in place. DO NOT approach. 911 to report info. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 6, 2022

Sanderson is charged with several counts of murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering.

His brother, Damien Sanderson, was also wanted as a suspect before his body was found in a grassy area near a house on the James Smith Cree Nation Monday. There were obvious injuries to the body which investigators don’t believe were self-inflicted.