Hundreds of burial sites have been found on the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

The discovery was made on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School, according to a press release from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) shared with the Regina Leader-Post.

The FSIN said the number of unmarked graves “will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada.”

The land is part of the Cowessess First Nation, who called it a “horrific and shocking discovery.”

Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme told the Leader-Post that the number of human remains exceeds 300, but more information was expected to be revealed at a press conference on Thursday.

“The news that hundreds of unmarked graves have been found in Cowessess First Nation is absolutely tragic, but not surprising,” Perry Bellegarde, National Chief, Assembly of First Nations, said on Twitter.

“I urge all Canadians to stand with First Nations in this extremely difficult and emotional time.”

The discovery comes a month after the remains of 215 children were found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC.

Coast to coast vigils were held Monday for National Indigenous Peoples Day, in tribute and honour of the deceased, all the other children yet to be found, the survivors, their families and communities.