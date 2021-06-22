Yesterday was National Indigenous Peoples Day, and a vigil was held at the memorial steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery around 7 pm.

This vigil is in honour and memory of the 215 children discovered at a former Kamloops residential school, all the other children yet to be found, the survivors, their families and communities.

The event also coincided with a coast-to-coast vigil being held from the Kamloops site at the same time.

The ceremony at Robson Plaza had speakers and sharing of stories and performances from representatives from the three local nations – Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh.

These are some images from the vigil.