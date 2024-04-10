Salt Lake would be fourth-closest NHL city for Canucks to travel to

An NHL team in Utah would be a positive development for the Vancouver Canucks’ travel schedule.

It’s looking more and more likely that the Arizona Coyotes will move to Salt Lake City by the start of next season.

While it’s not a done deal yet, the NHL is reportedly crafting its 2024-25 schedule with the Utah capital in mind. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, who has publicly expressed interest in bringing an NHL team to Salt Lake City, is even taking name suggestions from fans.

Such a move would end months of speculation regarding Salt Lake City landing a team and years of chatter about the Coyotes leaving Arizona.

The NHL added expansion franchises to Seattle in 2021 and Las Vegas in 2017, but hasn’t relocated a team since the Atlanta Thrashers became the Winnipeg Jets in 2011.

The additions of Seattle, Las Vegas, and Winnipeg all served to reduce the distance travelled by the Canucks annually. Similarly, a move to Salt Lake City would also be favourable for the Canucks.

If the Coyotes move to Salt Lake City, it would be good for the #Canucks travel schedule. Salt Lake City would be the fourth-closest NHL city to Vancouver (2:20 flight). Only Seattle, Calgary, and Edmonton are closer. pic.twitter.com/Bapb7jcINU — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 10, 2024

Flights to Salt Lake City from Vancouver take approximately two hours and 20 minutes, according to Google Maps. Phoenix, by contrast, is a three-hour and five-minute flight from YVR.

While it’s not a huge difference, every kilometre saved helps, particularly for Vancouver. The Canucks have one of the most challenging travel schedules in the NHL every season.

Salt Lake City is 1,291.77 kilometres away from Vancouver, which would make it the fourth-closest NHL city to the Canucks, with only Seattle, Calgary, and Edmonton being closer.

Distance to NHL cities for the Vancouver Canucks