A new city is trying to get an NHL expansion team

The NHL’s next expansion franchise could have strong ties to an NBA team.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith formally asked the NHL to initiate the expansion process and bring a team to Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

According to a new report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) — owners of the Utah Jazz — have asked the NHL to “initiate an expansion process” to bring a team to the state.

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 24, 2024

Friedman also attached a news release from Jazz owner Ryan Smith, laying out the plans.

“SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100% focused on making this happen as soon as possible,” said Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz. “We are ready to welcome the NHL and are confident that the time and attention being spent by all parties will bring one of the most exciting and dynamic leagues in the world to our community on a permanent basis.”

Later in the statement, Smith revealed that SEG has been in discussions with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman “since early 2022” about a possible expansion team in Utah.

With that said, Salt Lake City, which has also submitted a bid to host the 2034 Olympic Games, would need to build a new arena.

“While Delta Center is ready to serve as an interim solution for an NHL team, Utah will need a new arena designed for professional and Olympic hockey.”

Shortly after the SEG release went public, the NHL responded with a statement of its own, revealing that it plans to continue discussions.

“The NHL appreciates the interest expressed by Smith Entertainment Group to bring NHL hockey to Utah. During conversations over the course of the past two years, we have been impressed by Ryan and Ashley Smith’s commitment to their community and their passion and vision for Utah, not only as a hockey market, but as a preeminent sports and entertainment destination,” the statement began. “Utah is a promising market, and we look forward to continuing our discussions.”