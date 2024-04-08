Hopeful NHL owner asked fans to name Utah team and they delivered

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith formally asked the NHL to initiate the expansion process and bring a team to Salt Lake City back in January. Now he’s already taking name suggestions.

Smith took to X on Monday to ask fans what they think an appropriate name for a franchise in Salt Lake City would be. And they did not hold back.

“If an NHL team were to come to Utah, what should we name it?” the billionaire businessman asked his social media followers, linking to an online survey.

If an NHL team were to come to Utah, what should we name it? Fill out this survey and send your ideas:https://t.co/wmedXEUEyh https://t.co/BXhSRBqcPd — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 8, 2024

With the internet being what it is, the replies ranged from raunchy and silly to catchy and clever.

Here are a few standouts.

Graphic designer Tyler Stevens came prepared with four separate names, logos, and jersey designs, which included the Utah Yeti and Salt Lake City Stags.

I’ve got you covered @RyanQualtrics just take your pick pic.twitter.com/FR9yh8zEYh — TS20Designs | Tyler Stevenson (@tysteve20) April 8, 2024

Another suggested the “Salt Lake City Stingers” since Utah is known as the “Beehive State.”

The name is a tad generic but “Salt Lake Stingers” seems like a fitting name given Utah is the “beehive state”. pic.twitter.com/dSPuwrtGMy — Blake The Concerned (@ConcernedBlake) April 8, 2024

More mock-up jerseys were provided in the lengthy thread. One of which bore the name “Salt Lake Loons.”

Alternatively, a large number of people seem to be in favour of calling the club the “Salt Lake Golden Eagles,” a callback to a minor professional hockey team based in Salt Lake City from 1969 to 1994.

Bring back the

Salt Lake Golden Eagles pic.twitter.com/P9mqKuw0Xm — RA Grizz😜✌🏻 🌳 (@Grizzfather) April 8, 2024

Along with a few great prospects, there were plenty of tongue-in-cheek submissions as well.

On a less serious note, one user proposed the name “Polygamists,” a nod to the state’s decriminalization of the controversial practice.

The Utah Polygamists. — Surrey Ryan (@RyanChand) April 8, 2024

Another sarcastically pitched “Dolphins” since the Jazz already have a name that’s not tied to the region.

The Utah Dolphins… why not stay consistent with team names that aren’t associated with the area. — Michael Harrison (@HarrisonMJ1967) April 8, 2024

One suggestion referenced the state fossil, which is a bit of a mouthful.

Utah Allosauruses, the state fossil, of course! pic.twitter.com/dIne7lz7RV — Frank LeBlanc (@Frank_LeBlanc) April 8, 2024

The “69ers” was also proposed for… historical reasons.

The Utah 69ers, in honor of the completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869 — Robby (@okeIIeykm) April 8, 2024

While nothing is set in stone just yet, there is growing excitement for professional hockey in Salt Lake City.

Smith has revealed that SEG has been in discussions with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman “since early 2022” about a possible expansion team in Utah. And just last month, state legislators approved a bill that creates the possibility of building a new, mixed-use arena in downtown Salt Lake City

With that said, other cities are still interested.

Representatives of the Houston and Atlanta groups are also expected to soon meet with the NHL, as per a Monday report from Kevin Weekes.

👀 I’m told that members of the Tilman Fertitta led Houston group, and the Vernon Krause led Atlanta group are meeting with the @NHL in NYC. #HockeyTwitter #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/qVxVMn6JL1 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) April 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Eric Girard, Quebec’s minister of finance, was in New York City last Tuesday for a meeting with Bettman, marking a sign of hope for local hockey fans.