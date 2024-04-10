"She shot out of bed": Boeser's family thrilled for Canucks star's 40th goal

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser has a well-known close relationship with his family.

In an appearance on After Hours earlier this season, the sniper revealed that he and his grandma share a few special traditions.

“My grandma always leaves me voicemails, especially before every game, ‘Good luck,’ and if I score a goal, one for every goal,” said Boeser back in December. “She’s 97, so I’d say that’s probably the most special message.”

On Monday, the forward joined Canucks royalty by reaching the 40-goal mark. He became just the 10th player in franchise history to do so.

So did he get the call from grandma after the huge accomplishment?

“My grandma messed up and she didn’t realize we had a game, so my mom called her after and she shot out of bed and watched the rest of the game,” explained Boeser this morning with a chuckle. “That was pretty funny.”

The winger also said that his mother was thrilled he reached the milestone.

It was a huge goal as it tied the game at three in the second period. The Canucks would then pull off the comeback and escape with a huge two points against a Pacific Division rival.

After an up-and-down few seasons, Boeser has established himself as an elite scorer this year. Reaching the 40-goal mark is a huge accomplishment for a player who has gone through so much over the past few years.

“It means a lot. That’s something I hadn’t even thought of before the season and last summer,” continued Boeser today about reaching the lofty milestone. “It’s obviously special but that comes with our team playing the right way and having the right mindset.”

Boeser has played 476 regular season games with the Canucks but never a playoff game in front of fans at Rogers Arena. That will change in just a few weeks, something the winger is excited for.

“It’s really exciting. Just being in Vancouver so long and getting to meet people and they always talk about being in the playoffs and we haven’t given that to them,” said the 27-year-old. “So we finally get to do that, I think it’s something that we can start to look forward to here coming up. I think when the time comes around, we’re all going to be ready to roll.”