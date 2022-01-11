The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet return from January 15 to February 14, 2022.

There are a whopping 40+ different vendors offering 106 different sugary creations for the event, and some are first-time participants in the annual celebration.

Here are all the new vendors to check out during the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival this year.

*Please note days and hours of operation and product availability during the festival will vary at each location

This popular Granville Island pie spot has three creations up for order. From the Caramia Jujube to the Wasabi? Cannonball to Caesar’s Proposal — there’s bound to be an intriguing flavour here that catches your eye.

Address: Granville Island Public Market – 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8335

Gastown bubble tea spot Boba Run has a picture-perfect pair of drinks to offer patrons this year. Both the Gone Bananas and the Tahini-ian Dream will be available during specific time slots from January 15 to February 14.

Address: 102 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-5890

The Double Trouble, the Sweet Corona, and the Black Eastern Storm are the three different creations folks can look forward to tasting from Broyé. The cafe collaborated with Chef Hitomi Syvertsen of Baker and Table for all of these treats.

Address: 6414 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3233

Coho Coffee has two options for people with a sweet tooth this year. The Miso Want A Snow Day and the Make It A Spicy Date are both served with a Mithai & Co treat to match as well.

Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3784

Emkao Foods will be serving its two hot chocolate creations from their booth at the Vancouver Farmer’s Market location. The flavours are called Cinnamon Hot Kokao and Vegan Hotkao.

Address: Vancouver Winter Farmers Market – Hastings Park

Address: Vancouver Winter Farmers Market – Riley Park – 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street

Phone: 778-654-2558

This popular plant-based purveyor has not one but FOUR creations available exclusively for the festival. Head to the Chinatown sweet spot to enjoy the Springtime In The Winter, the Dark, the Stormy And Bright, the Open Sesame To Cherry Grey Skies, and the Knotty By Nature. All are collabs with Living Lotus Chocolate.

Address: 620 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-1700

Super Veloce sped onto Vancouver’s cafe scene just last year, so it’s one of our top must-try spots during this year’s festival. You can find sips called Formula Piccante Pronti and Partenza, Via here. Both are available from January 15 to February 14.

Address: Shaw Tower — 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-1661

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

When: January 15 to February 14, 2022 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

