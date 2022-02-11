Dished Restaurant Guide: 9 places to find salads in Vancouver

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Who says you don’t win friends with salad? With delicious options like we have here in Vancouver, you’ll find plenty of pals who’ll want to go green with you!

Healthy and hearty, salads are great for lunch, dinner or whenever you need a pick-me-up. There are many options that layer the lettuce, kale or noodles with a variety of toppings, so try them all.

Here are nine places to find scrumptious salads on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

There are a lot of plant-based dishes to devour at Bad Apple, including Cauli wings, Spicy Seitan Sandwich desserts and of course salads. Try their kale caesar topped with cashew parmesan, lemon pepper croutons and field capers, or dig into the green salad with basil balsamic, sunflower seeds, and cherry tomatoes. There are also draft beers, cocktails and other delicious drinks on the menu.

Address: 2481 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8364

Chinatown’s ShuckShack is a sustainable oyster bar, with a mission to educate the world about oysters as a sustainable food option. As well as offering creative toppings on local oysters paired with fun cocktails in a unique space, ShuckShack also serves up some tasty salad options. Try their cucumber salad or the calamari noodle salad the next time you drop by. They’re even serving a Fennel & Beet Salad as part of their Valentine’s weekend platter.

Address: 227 E Pender Street , Vancouver

Phone: 604-360-4788

Chop Steakhouse & Bar may be obsessed with steak, but this proudly Canadian restaurant has an extensive menu to choose from including delicious salads. Treat yourself to a salad to start, or make it your main course. Options include Caesar Salad, Artisan Greens, and a Blue Cheese Wedge Salad.

Address: 10251 St Edwards Dr, Richmond

Phone: 604-268-1180

Choose from Arisu Authentic Korean BBQ’s selection of premium aged beef, local pork and chicken and cook it all up on the state-of-the-art BBQ grills right at your table. But this is a rundown of great salads and of course, ARISU does that well too.

Enjoy their soft tofu salad, smoked duck breast salad, or a house salad with each bento box.

Address: 4501 North Rd, 203, Burnaby

Phone: 604-422-0500

Address: 7328 Edmonds St, Burnaby

Phone: 604-468-2432

Bayside Lounge serves up a pristine view of English Bay along with an extensive craft cocktail list and a west coast comfort food menu. Drop by this West End favourite and dine on their quartet of exquisite salads, including the ceaser, house, chia seed and goat cheese, or duck confit.

Address: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-1831

Located in the Vancouver Art Gallery, 1931 Gallery Bistro features a beautiful patio that overlooks Robson Square below. Order kale caesar for brunch, try the tiger salad as part of the 3-course dinner menu, and of course, don’t forget your favourite wine or beer.

Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-662-4831

BiBo Pizzeria Con Cucina — a foodie gem nestled in the city’s west side neighbourhood of Kitsilano — is a delicious taste of Italy this side of the Atlantic. BiBo’s wood-fired pizzas and authentic pasta dishes couldn’t be more of a match for cozy nights out this season. And if you are looking to add more green to your plate, Bibo has you covered.

Give your tastebuds a treat with salad options including Caprese Fior Di Latte, Italian Flag and Insalata Mista.

Address: 1835 West 4th Avenue

Phone: 604-568-6177

Head to St. Augustine if you are looking for a casual spot on Commercial Drive with a large selection of beer. They have 60 taps, many of which are sourced from local microbreweries. St. Augustine values serving high-quality, small-batch beer and rotating selections seasonally.

St. Augustine also offers a gastropub menu of classics and your soon-to-be new favourites, including chicken chopped salad, kale caesar, grilled avocado bowl and more tasty greenery.

Address: 2360 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1911

Mythos’ chefs celebrate traditional Greek cuisine using the freshest and finest ingredients to prepare homemade recipes and daily specials. This family-owned-and-operated spot on the North Shore offers a rustic and cozy atmosphere in the dining room along with a comfortable outdoor patio during the summer. Stop by and try the caesar, horiatiki, and of course the Greek salad!

Address: 132 3rd Street West, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-984-7411

