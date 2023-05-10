Not unlike Kate Winslet, we are big fans of chef/owner Angus An’s flagship restaurant, Maenam.

The award-winning, Michelin-recommended destination for Thai cuisine has recently undergone some changes, and we popped in to check them out for ourselves.

With a focus on ever-changing west coast ingredients, the fare here is always fresh and vibrant, and now, it has a revived space to match.

The Kitsilano restaurant has undergone a mini makeover resulting in an expanded bar area with casual seats for 16.

This lounge is now designated for walk-in guests looking to enjoy à la carte dining.

Towards the back of the space is the dining room, which is now exclusively available by reservation for guests experiencing An’s multi-course Chef’s Menus (and during the day, a place for patrons to enjoy lunch sets).

“We are streamlining service and redefining the space in order to preserve balance for our staff and maintain a sustainable business, all while accommodating the various needs of our guests,” says An.

“Restaurant culture has changed dramatically since we opened 14 years ago, and our guests’ tastes and willingness for adventure have evolved with it. Our regulars have grown to trust us implicitly, and the majority of our diners are already choosing our Chef’s Menu at dinnertime.”

That’s exactly what we opted for during our meal, and it did not disappoint.

Coming in at $88 per person, the chef’s menu offers four glorious courses of family-style eats.

If you feel compelled to opt for a libation to pair with your bites (something we’d highly recommend), Maenam’s new bar manager, Tony Limchai, has you covered for cocktails.

On the vino side of things, resident wine expert Kurtis Kolt has created a curated selection of bottles for the restaurant.

In total, this spread offers 11 dishes. Highlights for us included Grilled Prawn Salad with Chili Jam, Stir-fried Cumin Lamb Ribs, Hot And Sour Coconut Soup, and the Thai Cupcake.

It’s worth noting the menu we tasted just rotated out; a new iteration of the Family-Style Chef’s Menu is now available until June 13.

Be sure to make a reservation at Maenam and check this menu out for yourself.

Maenam

Address: 1938 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-5579

Instagram