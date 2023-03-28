93 Coffee: Recently opened Japanese-style cafe and eatery in Vancouver
If you’re looking for a unique Japanese-style cafe experience in Vancouver, then this place is for you.
93 Coffee opened in the West End neighbourhood back in December, offering Japanese comfort food and warming drinks in a sweet, plant-filled interior.
Located at 1789 Comox Street, part of the Denman Place Mall, 93 Coffee occupies the former space of 3 Quarters Full Cafe.
Head here for daily breakfast between 8 am and 11 am, where dishes like omurice, Tamagoyaki (Japanese omelette), house-baked pizza toast (a popular Japanese breakfast item, with toppings like cheese and tomato sauce), and onigiri are offered on the menu.
- You might also like:
- Japanese-style bagel shop set to open in Vancouver soon (PHOTOS)
- French fine dining restaurant with an "Asian twist" to open in Metro Vancouver this week
- Local Vietnamese spot to open new restaurant in Vancouver on Cambie Street (PHOTO)
View this post on Instagram
After 11 am, 93 Coffee also offers dishes like its Mentaiko Cream Spaghetti, Napolitan Spaghetti (also a popular dish in Japan, consisting of a ketchup-based sauce, onions, bell peppers, and sliced sausages), and Shougayaki Teishoku (thinly sliced pork with a ginger sauce). 93 Coffee also has a house-made Japanese curry – a popular and comforting dish for any time of the day.
View this post on Instagram
In addition to its traditional coffee options, 93 Coffee also offers some interesting Japanese-inspired beverages, including its Banana Au Lait, Melon Cream Soda, and the Cafe Symphony – a decadent, parfait-like treat with coffee jelly, iced coffee, ice cream, and whipped cream.
You’ll find 93 Coffee open in the West End daily from 8 am to 7 pm.
93 Coffee
Address: 1789 Comox Street, Vancouver