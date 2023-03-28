If you’re looking for a unique Japanese-style cafe experience in Vancouver, then this place is for you.

93 Coffee opened in the West End neighbourhood back in December, offering Japanese comfort food and warming drinks in a sweet, plant-filled interior.

Located at 1789 Comox Street, part of the Denman Place Mall, 93 Coffee occupies the former space of 3 Quarters Full Cafe.

Head here for daily breakfast between 8 am and 11 am, where dishes like omurice, Tamagoyaki (Japanese omelette), house-baked pizza toast (a popular Japanese breakfast item, with toppings like cheese and tomato sauce), and onigiri are offered on the menu.

After 11 am, 93 Coffee also offers dishes like its Mentaiko Cream Spaghetti, Napolitan Spaghetti (also a popular dish in Japan, consisting of a ketchup-based sauce, onions, bell peppers, and sliced sausages), and Shougayaki Teishoku (thinly sliced pork with a ginger sauce). 93 Coffee also has a house-made Japanese curry – a popular and comforting dish for any time of the day.

In addition to its traditional coffee options, 93 Coffee also offers some interesting Japanese-inspired beverages, including its Banana Au Lait, Melon Cream Soda, and the Cafe Symphony – a decadent, parfait-like treat with coffee jelly, iced coffee, ice cream, and whipped cream.

You’ll find 93 Coffee open in the West End daily from 8 am to 7 pm.

93 Coffee

Address: 1789 Comox Street, Vancouver

Instagram