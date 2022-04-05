EventsArtsSummerDH Community Partnership

Squamish Constellation Festival just dropped its summer 2022 lineup

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 5 2022, 2:00 pm
Squamish Constellation Festival just dropped its summer 2022 lineup
Dave Humphries (Squamish Constellation Festival/Submitted)
Squamish Constellation Festival (SCF), BC’s largest zero-waste fest in the heart of the Sea to Sky Corridor, is back this summer and tickets go on sale this week!

The lineup for the popular annual event, taking place July 22 to 24 at Hendrickson Field in Squamish, BC, was announced today, and it features a bunch of multi-genre music stars.

Headliners for the three-day celebration of music, art, food, and fun include JUNO Award-winning July Talk, Grammy Award-nominated Black Pumas, and multi-Grammy and Juno Award-winner Sarah McLachlan.

Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale at constallationfest.ca on Friday, April 8 at 10 am Pacific Time.

For McLachlan, this summer will be a welcome return for live music in BC.

“We all benefit from live music and collectively need it now more than ever,” said McLachlan in a release. “The essence of Constellation, which brings people together in community to celebrate not only the arts, but one another, is something I deeply connect with and am proud to be a part of.”

There will be over 30 musical acts to enjoy during the weekend. Other performers taking the two SCF stages in July include Canadian electro-pop singer Lights, rock duo Black Pistol Fire, and R&B singer-songwriter Jarvis Church.

Squamish Constellation Festival

Left: July Talk/Facebook, Right: Black Pumas/Facebook

“Live music connects us as nothing else can and we truly cherish the opportunity to bring people together after two long years apart,” said Patricia Heintzman, SCF partner and former Squamish mayor in a statement. “More than ever this year, there is so much anticipation to reconnect and be together again. We’ve chosen this lineup to uplift music fans and joyously rekindle community connection.”

In addition to the mind-blowing and heart-opening performances, SCF will feature interactive art, local-craft beverages, a signature Flowr™ garden (cannabis consumption site), an artisan marketplace, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and more.

Squamish Constellation Festival

Dave Humphries (Squamish Constellation Festival/Submitted)

For the first time in festival history, there will be camping and parking on-site. Guests can also hop on the free shuttle going to and from Vancouver and Whistler, or stash their two-wheeled ride with the free bike valet.

Squamish Constellation Festival

When: July 22 to 24, 2022

Where: Hendrickson Field — Squamish, BC

Tickets: Available online starting Friday, April 8 at 10 am

With files from Aly Laube

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
