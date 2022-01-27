A Canadian town just named a street after Ryan Reynolds

You could find yourself driving down a street named after Ryan Reynolds if you visit the nation’s capital.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson announced on Wednesday that he would file a notice of motion to name a street in honour of Reynolds.

“It’s clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan’s heart,” tweeted Watson.

Ryan Reynolds Way will be found in a new subdivision in Ottawa’s east end.

The Deadpool star, who spent parts of his childhood in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood, has certainly shown his love for the city. During the height of the pandemic in April 2020, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated to the Ottawa Food Bank. It was part of a $1 million donation to food banks across Canada and the US.

Back in March, the movie star also revealed he was sidelining as Ottawa Public Health’s social media intern Bruce and was the person behind a Twitter mishap.

Reynolds thanked the mayor in true “Ryan Reynolds” fashion.

“This is an incredible honour, and a deal is a deal, Mr. Mayor… I’ve changed my daughter’s name to ‘Ottawa,'” he replied in a tweet.

Hopefully, Lively agreed to this deal.