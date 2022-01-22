Camila Mendes is new to TikTok but she’s already using her new social media account to get real.

The actor, who plays Veronica Lodge in the Riverdale series filmed in Metro Vancouver, posted a TikTok on Thursday, January 20 that’s cutting to the core of what it means to be “a girl in Vancouver,” as she says.

“Today i am a girl in vancouver,” reads the caption.

In the video, the text on the screen reads “POV: you walk up to a girl in vancouver and ask if she’s wearing head to toe aritzia.”

Commenters on the video are quick to jump in to clarify how true Mendes’ message is.

“Take a step on UBC campus it’s just like Aritzia threw up,” wrote one commenter. “Facts, straight facts,” wrote another.

Aritzia, a Vancouver-based fashion brand, has plenty of fans, both local and international, including JLo who rocked a Super Puff on her Instagram this winter.

Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petch is also known to wear Aritiza gear.

So, does Vancouver have an addiction to Aritzia? Or are we just proud to rep our hometown fashion success story?