Ryan Reynolds bombarded by fans trying to convince him to buy Canucks over Senators

Ryan Reynolds wants to buy the Ottawa Senators, but Vancouver Canucks fans have a better idea.
Why not buy your hometown team instead?
It’s an idea that Reynolds, a Vancouver native, has surely heard plenty of this week.
There has been no shortage of Canucks fans tagging Reynolds on social media in recent days since his interest in buying the Senators first became public.
Reynolds confirmed his interest in buying the Sens during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday.
“The Ottawa Senators? Yes, that is true,” Reynolds said in response to a question about his interest in buying the NHL team. “I am trying to do that. It’s very expensive.”
This wouldn’t be Reynolds’ first foray into pro sports ownership, as he bought Welsh soccer team Wrexham Football Club with actor Rob McElhenney nearly two years ago. An NHL franchise is a lot pricier though, with the Senators recently valued at US$655 million, according to Sportico.
“I need a partner with really deep pockets. It’s called a consortium… when you form a group together to buy an entity. It’s such a fancy way of saying I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy.”
.@VancityReynolds addresses the rumors that he is interested in buying the @NHL @Senators. 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/oMgaM08NXy
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 8, 2022
Reynolds is a proud Vancouverite and has never been shy about shouting out his hometown. He even goes by @VancityReynolds on social media.
“I grew up in Vancouver, which has my heart always,” Reynolds acknowledged during The Tonight Show interview.
He’s a longtime Canucks fan too, and a proud owner of a Stan Smyl yellow Flying V jersey.
Local celebrity poses with Canucks jersey.
📷: @VancityReynolds /IG pic.twitter.com/XNoPfX65ik
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 18, 2021
What in the absolute hell is going on? (I love this)
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2019
Unlike the Senators, the Canucks haven’t been put up for sale. But that hasn’t stopped Canucks fans from trying to persuade the Kitsilano Secondary grad to give Francesco Aquilini a call.
It may seem far-fetched, but local hockey fans are shooting their shot anyway.
Buy the Canucks instead?
Can you purchase the @Canucks instead we need you Ryan do the right thing.
— Ray Hatt (@Raymond_Hatt) November 8, 2022
Noooo… buyout AQUILLINI!!!! We NEED YOU back home in VanCity!!! Go Canucks!
— Jimmy Mitchell 🚂🚔🏒🥅🇨🇦🎷 (@JimmyJDMitchell) November 8, 2022
Please buy the Canucks instead
— Alayna 🌻 (@forever604) November 8, 2022
What about the Vancouver #Canucks, @VancityReynolds? 😊🐋 https://t.co/d4iDACcvJ8
— Barry Chou (@BarryChou_) November 8, 2022
Umm @VancityReynolds should be buying the @Canucks
— Shane🏳️🌈 🇺🇦 (@SocialAssassin2) November 3, 2022
Buy the Canucks instead @VancityReynolds !! Make Frankie an offer he can’t refuse. Save us!! #canucks https://t.co/Z43pWNVKI6
— Alia 🤷🏼♀️ (@MizzzAlia) November 3, 2022
Wtf @VancityReynolds have you seen the star of the Canucks? Please…… Save us….. https://t.co/xpDK16Hiy0
— Jay (@JHammer_87) November 3, 2022
@VancityReynolds can you please buy the @Canucks instead… We need some home town love back in that building…
— Mike Gallagher (@MikeBGallagher) November 8, 2022
@VancityReynolds Ryan, you have to save the #Canucks
Make 5 or 6 more Deadpool’s and you can afford it. Let’s go!
— Darryl Keeping (@dkeeping) November 3, 2022
Can @VancityReynolds please just buy the #canucks from Aquillini.
— Biz Marky (@OttovonbizmarkM) November 3, 2022
Hey @VancityReynolds, big fan. I loved you in Green Lantern.
You should buy the Vancouver Canucks with @MichaelBuble.
Please. I look forward to hearing back from you.
Hugs and kisses
— Darth Quint (@SithLordCanuck) November 3, 2022
