Ryan Reynolds bombarded by fans trying to convince him to buy Canucks over Senators

Nov 8 2022, 8:03 pm
Shutterstock | Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Reynolds wants to buy the Ottawa Senators, but Vancouver Canucks fans have a better idea.

Why not buy your hometown team instead?

It’s an idea that Reynolds, a Vancouver native, has surely heard plenty of this week.

There has been no shortage of Canucks fans tagging Reynolds on social media in recent days since his interest in buying the Senators first became public.

Reynolds confirmed his interest in buying the Sens during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

“The Ottawa Senators? Yes, that is true,” Reynolds said in response to a question about his interest in buying the NHL team. “I am trying to do that. It’s very expensive.”

This wouldn’t be Reynolds’ first foray into pro sports ownership, as he bought Welsh soccer team Wrexham Football Club with actor Rob McElhenney nearly two years ago. An NHL franchise is a lot pricier though, with the Senators recently valued at US$655 million, according to Sportico.

“I need a partner with really deep pockets. It’s called a consortium…  when you form a group together to buy an entity. It’s such a fancy way of saying I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy.”

Reynolds is a proud Vancouverite and has never been shy about shouting out his hometown. He even goes by @VancityReynolds on social media.

“I grew up in Vancouver, which has my heart always,” Reynolds acknowledged during The Tonight Show interview.

He’s a longtime Canucks fan too, and a proud owner of a Stan Smyl yellow Flying V jersey.

Unlike the Senators, the Canucks haven’t been put up for sale. But that hasn’t stopped Canucks fans from trying to persuade the Kitsilano Secondary grad to give Francesco Aquilini a call.

It may seem far-fetched, but local hockey fans are shooting their shot anyway.

Buy the Canucks instead?

