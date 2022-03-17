Ryan Reynolds to co-host Met Gala alongside Blake Lively

Vogue has revealed the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, and a beloved Vancouverite will be representing at the glitzy event.

Ryan Reynolds has been announced as one of the co-chairs of fashion’s biggest night out alongside Met Gala veteran and wife, Blake Lively. Watchmen star Regina King and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda are also co-hosting.

“The annual event will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” said Vogue.

According to the fashion magazine, this theme is the second part of “the Met’s thoughtful homage to our country’s history.” Part one, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, opened last September due to the pandemic. Famous Canadians Dan Levy and Leylah Fernandez stole the show that night.

The Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 2, and is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute.