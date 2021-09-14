Leylah Fernandez had a blast at the Met Gala (PHOTOS)

Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez pulled off her latest act of celebrity on Monday night, attending the annual Met Gala in New York City.

Just two days after appearing in an epic US Open final against Britain’s Emma Radacanu, Fernandez attended her first Met Gala at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Known as one of the world’s most exclusive social events for celebrities, Fernandez was on the guest list.

Makeup artist Kendall Fedail and hair stylist Kelyn Harrell also shared pictures of their experience working with Fernandez.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was in the US Open semifinals against eventual champion Danill Medvedev, was also on hand for the ceremony.

Two of Fernandez’s opponents, Radacanu and Naomi Osaka, also made red carpet appearances on Monday. Osaka actually served as a co-chair for the event alongside Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman.

Three of tennis’ most recognizable faces: sisters Venus and Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova were also in attendance.