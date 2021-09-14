Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy stole the show at this year's Met Gala (PHOTOS)
This year’s Met Gala served plenty of memorable looks; however, a Canadian star stood out thanks to his outfit and its nod to the LGBTQ2S+ community.
The Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator, Dan Levy, made waves at one of fashion’s biggest events of the year, hitting the red carpet adorned with a puffy, billowing map print fabric from his shoulders down to his arms displaying two men kissing on the front of his outfit.
The image of the two men is drawn from a piece of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist David Wojnarovicz, who passed away in 1992 due to AIDS.
Wojnarovicz created the piece after stumbling across a homophobic cartoon, and “wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility rather than feed on a message of hate,” according to Levy in an Instagram post explaining his fashion inspiration.
“We’re celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honouring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon,” Levy added of the show-stopping, frilly outfit by Loewe.
“Photos of Wojnarowicz and his friends surround the couple, amid a background of world maps, indicating the arbitrary borders and divisions the queer community faced,” the designer of the piece, Loewe, posted on Instagram of Levy’s look.
“The LOEWE T-Pouch clutch illustrates a portrait of the artist as a child, with surrounding texts predicting his future; deemed an outcast by society, as a gay man. The work asserts visibility for queer people — exposing the hatred and bias experienced daily while celebrating love and joy,” the post continued.
