Shawn Levy is gushing over Ryan Reynolds and we get it (VIDEO)

BC boy Ryan Reynolds has been getting lots of attention lately, and Shawn Levy, director of The Adam Project, is giving him a little bit of love too.

In an Instagram post, Levy shared a video of his wrap speech for The Adam Project.

The video is captioned, “on-set and off, this guy, @vancityreynolds, is an inspiration.”

The cast and crew seemed to be at a bar or pub when Levy made his emotional speech. We see an almost shy Reynolds in the background with his face mask on, accepting the heaps of praise as graciously as he can.

Levy then goes on to say, “love the love you’ve shown for our two movies, and cannot wait for you all to see what we make next.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Levy (@slevydirect)

Levy’s post has received over 22,000 views within just eight hours of being shared on Instagram, while Reynolds re-share had over a million views in the same span of time.

During his speech, an emotional Levy seems to struggle to get through his words.

“It’s like a miracle,” said Levy in regards to the process of working with Reynolds.

“Everybody knows he’s funny, and he’s a professional, and his work ethic is second-to-none. But on this movie, you see the heart on this guy, and you see the chops, and I felt privileged to be a part of bringing that out.”

Levy then said, “I adore you,” at which point Reynolds gave him a little gesture with his hand, acknowledging the endless compliments.

The entire room then erupts in applause.

Reynolds also shared the post in an Instagram story, writing, “I’m emo!”

“I can’t even express how much I love knowing @slevydirect. On top of that, I also get to work with him every day.”