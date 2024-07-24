Whitecaps will be without their best player until mid-August

The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without their captain and best player for several weeks. Ryan Gauld has a grade 1 MCL sprain, according to team reporter Sarita Patel.

He’s expected to be out until mid-August.

Ryan Gauld suffered a grade 1 MCL sprain in his left knee last Saturday and is expected to be available in mid-August. @WhitecapsFC | #VWFC — Sarita Patel (@SaritaReports) July 24, 2024

The 28-year-old Scottish midfielder left Saturday’s match in the first half after hurting his knee.

Gauld is Vancouver’s most important player, leads the team in assists with nine, and with nine goals as well, is second only to striker Brian White in goals.

If the stated injury timeline proves to be correct, the Whitecaps will be without Gauld for three matches but just one in MLS play. Vancouver hosts Wrexham AFC Saturday at BC Place, in a match that will be played on natural grass. They’ll head to Los Angeles for a match against LAFC three days later.

The Whitecaps then face Tijuana in Leagues Cup play on August 3 before taking a three-week break ahead of their August 24 home match against LAFC.

Vancouver is currently in a playoff spot, ranking fifth among all Western Conference teams.