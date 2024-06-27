Natural grass coming to BC Place for Whitecaps-Wrexham match

It looks like natural grass will replace artificial turf at BC Place for one night only next month. The Vancouver Whitecaps will play on grass when Wrexham AFC comes to town July 27.

Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster said as much earlier today during his weekly conversation with reporters.

“There’s nothing that I can officially confirm,” Schuster said. “But by the things I have heard and know, there will be grass.”

The request to put in temporary grass at BC Place was made by Wrexham, the Welsh club that’s owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“My information is that they have requested to put grass into the stadium to the promoter of the game,” Schuster revealed. “As everyone knows both teams are guests invited by a promoter. I think we will have the final confirmation before we play the game. I think we will know the day before the game, we’ll find out. Right now it’s not about us to comment on it.”

Wrexham’s 2024 tour will also take the Red Dragons to Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara on July 20, and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 24. Both of those stadiums have natural grass surfaces.

It remains to be seen how long the grass will last, but it appears it will be short-lived.

The Whitecaps play at BC Place one week earlier, on July 20, in MLS play.

“That game [on July 20] will not be played on grass. [Installing grass] has to happen between our last home game and the game.”