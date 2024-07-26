BC Place will be electric this weekend as the Vancouver Whitecaps take on Wrexham AFC in a friendly.

The Whitecaps are expecting more than 30,000 fans who will cheer as the home team takes on the Welsh side. The game kicks off at 4:30 pm PT this Saturday.

Wrexham AFC is partially owned by Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds, who purchased it alongside friend and business partner Rob McElhenny in 2020.

The team rose to popularity after being featured in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which followed its journey through the different divisions of English soccer. They’re now in EFL League One, the third-highest division.

Wrexham, which is the third-oldest soccer club in the world, has grown a fanbase which now stretches around the world. Many of the fans at BC Place on Saturday will be cheering for the visiting team.

Fans who have tickets to the game can arrive early to meet players from both teams. Interested fans can get autographs, photos, and more as long as they arrive by 2 pm PT at the West entrance gate.

Tickets to the game are still available on Ticketmaster for as cheap as $58. That’ll get you into the corner of the upper bowl to watch the game. If you want to sit in the lower bowl, tickets start at $115.

BC Place has been outfitted temporarily with real grass for the game, and the upper bowl is open to increase capacity.

This is the last stop in Wrexham’s tour of North America, and the first time the club will play in Canada. Their earlier games included some fireworks as a scuffle broke out when they took on English-side Chelsea in California.

Levi Colwill just bossed James McClean after a late challenge by the Irishman. #Wrexham #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/bGY94gtaEy — Brownie (@FootBrownie) July 25, 2024

For those who can’t make it to BC Place for the game, it will be broadcast on TSN5 and CKNW.