“Family is a man and a woman and children”: Russian Embassy in Canada posts homophobic tweet

The Russian Embassy in Canada posted a homophobic tweet and people are furious.

In a shocking, and seemingly out-of-the-blue proclamation, the embassy tweeted an anti-LGBTQ statement and an image of a Pride flag with the “do not” symbol over it Thursday evening.

“It is all about family. Family is a man and a woman and children,” reads the tweet.

It is all about family. Family is a man and a woman and children. pic.twitter.com/zJeONBDq0J — Russia in Canada (@RussianEmbassyC) November 25, 2022

In an email statement to Daily Hive, Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Adrien Blanchard condemned the tweet.

“Once again, Russia chose hateful propaganda. This is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in Canada,” said Blanchard.

“In Canada, we are free to love who we choose. Our government will always fight for the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, here and across the world.”

Although the replies are turned off, Canadians have quote retweeted it with their angry reactions.

“That’s a Tweet by the Russian embassy in Canada. This is unacceptable! We can’t tolerate the intolerant!” said one Twitter user.

That’s a Tweet by the Russian embassy in Canada. This is unacceptable! We can’t tolerate the intolerant!@JustinTrudeau @theJagmeetSingh pic.twitter.com/RQVYm1B6z8 — Bernardo Pereira (@bernardop_rj) November 25, 2022

The Russian Embassy in Canada is now actively spreading hate against our LGBTQ+ community. Is it time for some diplomatic expulsions? pic.twitter.com/byehQwfGT3 — Omar Yar Khan (@OmarYKhan) November 25, 2022

The Dignity Network, comprised of 59 Canadian organizations working to advance Canada’s support of global LGBTQ human rights, condemned the embassy.

“Shame on the Russian Embassy to Canada for tweeting this yesterday,” they tweeted. “Families are people who love each other & come in many forms. And in Canada we accept all kinds of families.”

Shame on the Russian Embassy to Canada for tweeting this yesterday. Families are people who love each other & come in many forms. And in Canada we accept all kinds of families. pic.twitter.com/1pTbi2cGcK — Dignity Network / Le Réseau Dignité (@InfoDignity) November 25, 2022

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress, an organization representing the Ukrainian community in Canada, chimed in, calling on the federal government to expel Russian diplomats.

“Russian embassy in Canada has long engaged in spreading hate,” they tweeted. “Inexplicably @MelanieJoly and @JustinTrudeau still refuse to expel any Russian diplomats.”

One Twitter user says this does not represent the opinion of all Russians.

“That being said, as an embassy you have no business imposing your discriminatory beliefs in a foreign nation. What’s the point of this?” they said.

It goes without saying that just because the Russian embassy in Canada tweeted this, this does not conclude the opinion of all Russians. That being said, as an embassy you have no business imposing your discriminatory beliefs in a foreign nation. What’s the point of this? https://t.co/sDukCULrcN — Mano Sevdalis (@manosevdalis) November 25, 2022

Another person is questioning how the embassy was able to post this “hate speech” on Twitter in the first place.

Can someone explain to me how in the heck the Russian #embassy in #Canada can post this? Canada has legally rejected this notion. Is this not #HateSpeech? Why are they able to turn off comments? @TwitterSupport https://t.co/aMbn4MxR2N — DanaSG 🌻 (@DanaSG4) November 25, 2022

Canada and Russia have had a tense relationship amid the war on Ukraine.

Earlier this year the federal government announced sanctions against Vladimir Putin and his cabinet.