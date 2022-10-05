Box of gold teeth pulled from Ukrainian war victims discovered in "torture chamber" (PHOTOS)

Editor’s note: This article discusses and contains graphic photos of war crimes, which may be disturbing to some readers.

New photos from Kharkiv Police investigators show a box of gold teeth believed to be pulled out from the mouths of Ukrainian war victims in a Russian “torture chamber” uncovered in the oblast.

The discovery was made in the village of Pisky-Radkivski and was first shared on Telegram by National Police of Ukraine on October 3. It has been reported to the War Crimes Commission.

Other horrifying items were also found in the chamber, including a dildo as well as a gas mask and burning rag that was used to suffocate a victim before they were buried alive.

The Ukrainian Minister of Defense shared the spine-chilling images of the torture chamber on Tuesday, calling it “a mini Auschwitz.” The photos were taken by Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the federal security service’s investigative department.

A torture chamber in Pisky-Radkivski. 2 photos. A gas mask that was put on the head of a victim who was covered with a smoldering rag and buried alive. And a box of gold dental crowns. A mini Auschwitz. How many more will be found in occupied Ukraine?

Photo @serhii_bolvinov pic.twitter.com/So4glJlt9N — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 4, 2022

“Neighbours constantly heard screams from there,” Bolvinov revealed on Twitter.

“The police are well aware of the torture of being buried alive and the use of a gas mask with a smouldering rag. A dildo and a box with torn dentures were also found in the torture chamber.”

Сусіди постійно чули звідти крики. Слідчі знайшли жахливу катівню в с. Піски-Радківські. Поліції точно відомо про катування закопування в землю заживо та застосування противогазу з тліючою тряпкою. Також в катівні знайдені фалоімітатор, коробку з вирваними зубними протезами. pic.twitter.com/5HzR882rAf — Сергій Болвінов (@serhii_bolvinov) October 4, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the investigator also shared that the police know the names of the people victimized in this torture chamber, and a thorough investigation is underway.

People are drawing comparisons to the Nazi-led tyranny during the holocaust.

Ukrainian activist and engineer Pavlo Rika shared a historical image showing trunks filled with gold teeth extracted from the mouths of victims trapped in Nazi concentration camps decades ago.

1st photo: Nazi dental gold – golden dentures extracted from the mouths of the victims of Nazi concentration camps.

2nd photo: Russian dental gold, found today at the russian torture chamber in liberated Ukrainian village Pisky-Radkivski. pic.twitter.com/wY0zBtBM1n — Pavlo Rika ↗️ (@Krokugoru) October 4, 2022

Another Twitter user shared a high-resolution image of boxes recovered by American troops from the Buchenwald concentration camp in central Germany.

They contain hundreds, if not thousands, of gold dental crowns, caps, and dentures.