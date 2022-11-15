Bruins player calls out Canucks fan for homophobic message after fight

A.J. Greer wasn’t a popular player among Vancouver Canucks fans on Sunday.

The rugged Boston Bruins winger fought Vasily Podkolzin, which resulted in an injury for the 21-year-old Canucks forward.

While Greer didn’t do anything dirty in the fight, and Podkolzin was the one who challenged him to drop the gloves, the Boston player did draw the ire of Canucks fans for refusing to fight Luke Schenn later in the game.

Schenn (6’2″, 225 pounds) is much closer to Greer (6’3″, 208 pounds) in size, after all. Podkolzin is listed at 6’1″ and 190 pounds, and had never fought in the NHL previously.

While some hockey fans may disagree with Greer’s selectiveness on the ice, everyone should agree with what he said afterwards.

Greer called out homophobia and “hateful messages,” after receiving at least one on Instagram.

“I don’t mind the chirps in my DMs but there’s no room for homophobia or any other forms of hateful messages at any time,” Greer said on Instagram on Monday.

Greer then showed a screenshot from someone who appeared to be a Canucks fan and used homophobic language in his private message to Greer.

“Don’t be this guy,” Greer said, referring to the screenshot.