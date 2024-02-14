OMG! Usher adds second Vancouver show amidst huge demand

Usher fans afraid of missing out on seeing the Super Bowl halftime star in person can breathe a little easier because he just added a second Vancouver show to its upcoming tour.

The multi-platinum-selling artist is bringing the Past Present Future Tour to Rogers Arena on Thursday, November 7, and has now added a show for Friday, September 8 as well.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 am. You’ll want to get them fast because the concerts are going to be “Good Good.”

Usher is hitting the road to share his ninth studio album, Coming Home, with fans around the continent. The chart-topping album was released on Friday, February 9, and has spawned new hits like “Standing Next To You (USHER Remix),” and “Risk It All.”

The critically acclaimed singer has sold over 80 million albums on the strength of massive songs like “U Remind Me” and “Confessions Part II.” Usher has also appeared in films including Hustlers, Muppets Most Wanted, and The Faculty, and has also raised tens of millions of dollars for important causes through his New Look Foundation. He is also a Global Citizen Ambassador.

OMG 👈🏾 DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND – 2nd SHOW ADDED of @Usher: PAST PRESENT FUTURE at Rogers Arena on November 8!

When: November 7 and 8, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 16 at 10 am