Montreal teen breaks Canadian blindfolded Rubik's cube record (VIDEO)

In case you may have been unaware, speedcubing is a real thing.

The sport involves solving various Rubik’s cube puzzles as quickly as possible. On average, it takes three hours to solve the popular combination puzzle toy — first invented in 1974.

That means Montreal’s Elliott Kobelansky is 720 times better at solving Rubik’s cubes than the average.

Except he did it blindfolded, because, take that, everyone else.

The 17-year-old Kobelansky spun the three-by-three Rubik’s cube into its colour-coordinated order in just 15.86 seconds, beating out Canada’s previous record of 16.56 seconds.

If you want to feel completely inadequate if you’ve ever played with a Rubik’s cube, check out the video below.

Kobelansky says he first started playing with the toy when he was six years old and became hooked after solving it for the first time a short time later.

The 17-year-old says he practices up to five hours a day.

A crazy move-by-move reconstruction of the impressive feat can be found in rendering form right here in case Kobelansky’s hands work too fast for your eyes.

According to the World Cube Association, more of Kobelansky’s personal Rubik’s cube records can be found on the official website.

In case you’re wondering, 3×3 Rubik’s cubes have a dizzying 43,252,003,274,489,856,856,000 possible combinations.

Fair warning, you might fall into a hypnotizing YouTube vortex of the fastest Rubik’s cube solvers in the world.

Currently, the official record for the fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube is 3.47 seconds (not blindfolded), set in 2018 by Chinese speedcuber Yusheng Du. According to the Guinness World Records, the unofficial record is an incredible 2.68 seconds, set by China’s Ruihang Xu, who was 12-years-old at the time.