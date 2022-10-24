'Tis the season: Mariah Carey announces Canadian concert for Christmas

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The undisputed queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey has announced that she’s coming to the True North for the most wonderful time of the year.

“It’s almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!” the star posted across her social media pages on Monday morning. “Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! Lil’ excited lil’ excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!”

The last time Carey performed in Canada was in the summer of 2019 at the Festival d’été de Québec in Montreal.

There are only two dates in the upcoming Christmas tour — Toronto on December 11 and New York on December 13 at Madison Square Garden.

General tickets go on sale beginning 10 am on Friday, October 28, so make sure you keep an eye on Ticketmaster!

Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas To All Tour

Date: December 11, 2022

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Tickets: Ticketmaster