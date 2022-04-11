Canada is about to get a visit from the Royal Family

Members of the British Royal Family have been making trips around the world lately, and their next stop is Canada.

The Royal Family announced on Twitter that Prince Charles and Camille, Duchess of Cornwall, will be visiting the True North next month to mark 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

They’ll meet communities in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ottawa, and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

To mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada in May. 🇨🇦 Their Royal Highnesses will meet communities in:

📍 Newfoundland and Labrador

📍 Ottawa

📍 Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement about the Royal Family’s upcoming tour, noting that they will get to see Canada’s diversity, kindness, and abundant natural landscapes during the visit.

“Their Royal Highnesses to take part in various initiatives to honour The Queen’s service and dedication to our country, and meet with inspiring Canadians who are making a difference in our communities,” he said.

Trudeau said that he looks forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses on behalf of all Canadians.

Last month, Prince William and Kate Middleton of the Royal Family visited Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas — all three were once British colonies and remain affected by the aftermath of colonization and remnants of the monarchy.

The couple’s visit to Jamaica was met with critique and protest. Several leaders and activists in the country demanded reparations and an apology for Britain’s role in the Jamaican slave trade.

Politically, the island remains part of the British Commonwealth, but probably not for long. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the royal couple that the country plans on severing ties with the British monarchy to gain true independence.