Article, an online furniture store based in Vancouver, has announced significant layoffs.

In a statement from Article CEO Aamir Baig, the layoffs will impact 17% of the company’s workforce, or 216 Particles — a term used in place of employees.

Baig outlined some of the reasons for the move and called it a difficult day while blaming himself for the layoffs.

“This is a first in Article’s 11-year history, and for me personally in my 22 years running teams and organizations,” said Baig.

“Team — this is not your fault, this is my fault.”

The pandemic played a major part in the decision, according to Baig’s statement.

“Like many eCommerce companies, we benefited tremendously from the demand increase from Covid. We anticipated the trend to online purchasing would be sustained — that did not happen, and it has since returned to pre-Covid trends.”

In simple terms, Baig said that the company was “living beyond our means.”

“I needed to resize our business to restore our position of financial strength.”

Baig’s statement said that Particles who are being let go will be supported through the next phase of their professional careers.

“We want to ensure the Particles leaving today are treated with care and compassion, and have the tools, resources, and severance to support their forward journeys. Your benefits will be extended, including access to our Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Additionally, departing Particles will be able to keep their equipment, including their laptops.”

While Article is based in Vancouver, it has warehouses across North America.

The news comes a day after another significant Vancouver tech company announced layoffs that impacted 20% of staff.