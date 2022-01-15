Dirt-cheap domestic flight deals offer Toronto to BC for $112 roundtrip

Escalating COVID-19 cases ruining your international travel plans?

If you’re once again re-thinking your vacation, the silver lining is that there are some extremely cheap flight prices on offer for domestic spring and summer flights this year.

For example, you can fly from Toronto to Abbotsford for as little as $110 roundtrip this year with Flair or Swoop — that’s cheaper than a pair of Lululemon joggers.

If you want the convenience of landing in Vancouver, Flair has some dates available for $174.

Or, if you’re a mountain lover with some even bigger peaks in mind, then grab a $169 roundtrip deal from Toronto to Calgary to hike the Rockies.

So pack those bags; a Canadian vacation may be just what we need in 2022.