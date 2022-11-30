A traffic control person was a hero and saved many drivers in New West last night.

In case you missed it, Metro Vancouver experienced a significant snow event last night. While municipalities are still amidst cleanup efforts, there was a hero in New West that deserves some recognition.

As traffic came to a standstill, and confusion began to spread like a disease through drivers and pedestrians, a traffic control person stepped up to the plate. We aren’t sure if she was a City of New Westminster employee or just someone from a construction site nearby, but whoever she was, she was desperately needed.

Cars were skidding down Eighth and Carnarvon streets and couldn’t stop. Many got stuck. One vehicle heading towards Front Street and turning right onto Carnarvon Street ran straight into the curb in the oncoming traffic lane. Others nearly had the same fate.

While it might have looked like a disastrous scene, it would have been a lot worse were it not for this New West traffic control hero:

This woman was an absolute hero in #NewWest last night. This corner by New West Station was the definition of shit show. pic.twitter.com/ooCOtMo6Mp — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) November 30, 2022

Not only was she helping drivers to safety, but she was also helping pedestrians avoid getting hit by vehicles.

Buses weren’t having much luck either, and by the end of the day, a few had been abandoned on nearby New West streets. The 106, heading to Edmonds Station, could barely make it up the hill.

A plumbing vehicle came close to kissing a van travelling in the opposite direction.

Things had improved slightly by this morning, many of the sidewalks near the station had been cleared, but the roads were still a bit of a mess. Some TransLink buses were still hanging out after being abandoned last night.

If there’s a snow hero you want to shout out, let us know in the comments.