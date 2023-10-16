Cold, flu, or COVID symptoms? Here's how to tell them apart

Are these COVID-19 symptoms? Is this a cold or the flu?

As Canada heads into flu season, we hope these questions don’t arise in your household. But if you or someone in your home falls sick, you might want to learn to differentiate between the three.

According to medical experts, here are some ways to differentiate between the three.

Regardless of whether you’ve got a cold, the flu, or coronavirus, you may be coughing, have a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, have difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle pain or body aches, vomiting, or have diarrhea.

You can rule out a cold if you notice fever, chills, and headaches. If you’re experiencing a new loss of taste or smell, you should probably isolate or get tested for coronavirus.

Complications of a cold range from sinus and ear infections to bronchitis, pneumonia, strep throat, and asthma attacks.

With the flu, you may experience pneumonia, respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, heart attacks, stroke, multiple organ failure, worsening of chronic medical conditions, heart, brain, or muscle tissue inflammation, and secondary bacterial infections.

If you have COVID-19, you may experience all of these complications: blood clots in the veins and arteries of the lungs, heart, legs or brain, and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

All three are most commonly spread person-to-person by droplets that leave your mouth and nose while coughing, sneezing, or talking. Droplets can land in the mouths or noses of those nearby and land on surfaces people touch.

There are currently no vaccines for the common cold, but you can get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 at a pharmacy or clinic near you.

Read Canada’s health guidance on flu symptoms and treatment here, and learn what to do if you suspect you have COVID-19 here.

If you think you might have a cold, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety has an excellent guide for you, too.

With files from Alyssa Therrien