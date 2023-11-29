Vancouver ticket prices for the Rolling Stones offer no satisfaction

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Presale tickets are now on sale for the Rolling Stones, who are coming to Vancouver next July, and so far, ticket prices will have you singing, “I can’t get no satisfaction.”

Daily Hive entered the waiting room on Wednesday morning to check prices and ticket availability for the legendary band playing BC Place.

Many tickets have already been sold, and while plenty are available, many are locked out for presales and other promotions.

In some cases, what’s left can go for over $8,000 for just one ticket.

The Rolling Stones are visiting Vancouver near the tail end of their trip, with just two California stops after to finish off their tour.

The most expensive tickets we found were valued at $8,180, which included a service fee totalling a whopping $1,053.91.

We’ve reached out to Ticketmaster to figure out what the price entails.

Some of the tickets were a bit more reasonable but still expensive.

And it was easy to find tickets above $1,000.

While we were looking for tickets, almost all the presale tickets available for the general public were sold out, with the only remaining tickets available for those with a presale code.

General ticket sales begin this Friday at 10 am PT.

