There were a lot of great things about 1997. The first season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was released that year, Lunchables were at the height of their popularity, and New York’s iconic restaurant Balthazar opened its doors.

Things were also a lot cheaper compared to now.

For all those who wish they could go back to ’97 for just one day, you’re in luck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Point Ice Cream (@rockypointicecream)

Rocky Point Ice Cream, which was also founded in 1997, is celebrating 25 years of serving its top-notch ice cream today.

As a fun way to celebrate, and thank its devoted patrons, the shop will be offering throwback 1997 pricing for today only.

Kid’s cones will be $1, as will doggie cones. It will also offer complimentary waffle cones on all other scoops.

The locally-founded parlour shared a heartfelt message with its Instagram followers today, thanking its customers, staff, and local suppliers for 25 years of success.

“As we have been rewarded with wonderful memories for the past 25 years we hope that our ice cream has provided you with joy and lasting memories,” the shop shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Point Ice Cream (@rockypointicecream)

The owners also shared some throwback photos from Rocky Point’s earlier days.

The original Rocky Point Ice Cream location was started as a tiny kiosk in Port Moody’s Rocky Point Park. The brand now has locations in New Westminster and Coquitlam, too, with its ice cream being sold through other local spots around the Lower Mainland.

Address: 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Instagram