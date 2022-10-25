"Harry Potter" actor Robbie Coltrane's cause of death revealed

After actor Robbie Coltrane, loved around the world for his roles in the Harry Potter series, died at the age of 72, his cause of death has been revealed.

According to The Mirror, Coltrane’s death certificate had six causes listed.

Multiple organ failure, sepsis, heart block, lower respiratory tract infection, diabetes, and obesity were all listed, per The Mirror.

The Scottish actor portrayed the loveable Hagrid from 2001 to 2011, appearing in all eight of the wildly successful films.

According to his IMDb, he amassed more than 100 acting credits throughout his career which spanned more than four decades.

Coltrane also appeared in two James Bond films, Goldeneye in 1995 and The World Is Not Enough in 1999.

You might also like: Robbie Coltrane, actor who played Hagrid in "Harry Potter" series, dead at 72

Leslie Jordan, gay icon and Hollywood legend, has died in a car crash

Apple Music and TV+ subscriptions just got pricier in Canada

With files from Daily Hive Staff