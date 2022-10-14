Robbie Coltrane, the actor best known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, has died at 72.

His agent confirmed his death on Friday, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Scottish actor portrayed the loveable Hagrid from 2001 to 2011, appearing in all eight of the wildly successful films.

Coltrane also appeared in two James Bond films, Goldeneye in 1995 and The World Is Not Enough in 1999.

According to his IMDb, he amassed more than 100 acting credits throughout his career which spanned more than four decades.

No cause of death was given.