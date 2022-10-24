NewsMovies & TVCelebrities

Leslie Jordan, gay icon and Hollywood legend, has died in a car crash

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Oct 24 2022, 7:12 pm
lev radin/Shutterstock

Award-winning American actor, singer, and writer Leslie Jordan has died in a car crash.

On Monday morning, Jordan died after crashing his BMW into a building in Hollywood’s Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street area.

According to Variety, it is suspected Jordan was undergoing a medical emergency while at the wheel.

The gay icon was best known for starring in the hit TV shows such as Will & Grace, Ugly Betty, Reba, Boston Public, and many more.

A day before his death, Jordan posted a video of him singing with music producer Danny Myrick by his side.

“Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon,” Jordan wrote. “Love. Light. Leslie.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

Jordan gained 5.8 million followers on Instagram, who loved his charming, funny personality, and warm, grandfatherly persona.

He saw a peak in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic with his hopeful, hilarious, and positive stories and TikToks. Jordan was also candid about his recovery from substance abuse.

@lesliejordanNo secrets here. 😂😂♬ original sound – Leslie Jordan

The Southern entertainer was a regular on LGBTQ programming, and had recently made an appearance on world-famous drag queen Trixie Mattel’s reality show, Trixie Motel.

