Leslie Jordan, gay icon and Hollywood legend, has died in a car crash
Award-winning American actor, singer, and writer Leslie Jordan has died in a car crash.
On Monday morning, Jordan died after crashing his BMW into a building in Hollywood’s Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street area.
According to Variety, it is suspected Jordan was undergoing a medical emergency while at the wheel.
The gay icon was best known for starring in the hit TV shows such as Will & Grace, Ugly Betty, Reba, Boston Public, and many more.
rest in peace to american horror story veteran leslie jordan. he brought such bright energy to every scene. pic.twitter.com/vK25QhgQBj
— 🦇 (@campyhorror) October 24, 2022
A day before his death, Jordan posted a video of him singing with music producer Danny Myrick by his side.
“Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon,” Jordan wrote. “Love. Light. Leslie.”
Jordan gained 5.8 million followers on Instagram, who loved his charming, funny personality, and warm, grandfatherly persona.
He saw a peak in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic with his hopeful, hilarious, and positive stories and TikToks. Jordan was also candid about his recovery from substance abuse.
@lesliejordanNo secrets here. 😂😂♬ original sound – Leslie Jordan
The Southern entertainer was a regular on LGBTQ programming, and had recently made an appearance on world-famous drag queen Trixie Mattel’s reality show, Trixie Motel.
Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022
leslie jordan on trixie motel was one of the highlights of my year. he was so selfless and unapologetically funny. pic.twitter.com/7xvmHaxYPh
— paige 🍒 (@blhtrixya) October 24, 2022