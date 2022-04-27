Dramatic footage of Gucci store robbery released by VPD (VIDEO)

An ongoing investigation has pushed the Vancouver Police Department to release video footage of a robbery of the Gucci store downtown last year.

The incident occurred on December 9, 2021, at the Gucci store near Thurlow and Alberni streets.

Two masked suspects entered the store and committed what VPD called a “violent robbery.”

The video shows two masked suspects walking in with arms raised, aiming bear spray inside the store. First, a security guard is bear sprayed right in the face. Following that, two employees behind the counter quickly run to the back of the store.

The two suspects follow the employees, continuing to spray towards them.

One suspect begins to toss bags onto the floor as the other picks them up. They quickly flee the store and remove their masks.

In the end, they escaped with over $20,000 worth of goods.

Unfortunately for the two suspects, their faces were caught on surveillance cameras after fleeing the store.

A 33-year-old security guard was incapacitated in the attack and fled from an emergency exit to hide in a stairwell with the three other employees until the suspects left. Paramedics treated the victims shortly after.

“Though the suspects wore masks during the robbery, they removed their disguises after fleeing the store and their faces were caught on a nearby security camera,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

“Although we obtained this video early in the investigation, for investigative reasons we’ve been unable to release it until now. But, we know someone out there will know who these men are.”

Visintin added that the public has been helpful in solving several cases in recent months.

“We’re once again asking for help to identify and apprehend some violent criminals. We need anyone who recognizes these men to call us right away and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541.