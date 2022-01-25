These are the most popular road trip destinations for Calgarians

Calgary is in the perfect location to escape the hustle and bustle for an immersion into nature on a short road trip.

VRBO has launched a list of the top drive-to spots all over Canada, and Calgary has its own list of most popular locations for 2021.

According to VRBO, the top spot for Calgarians to jet off to is Canmore, British Columbia, followed by Golden, and Fernie, British Columbia.

Vacation rental demand for emerging destinations, including Harvie Heights, Alberta, jumped in demand by 70% year over year. According to VRBO, these destinations are all located in close proximity to the outdoors but within driving distance from urban areas across the country.

The switch to visiting nearby destinations for a vacation is largely due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

“We first saw families turn to road trips early in the pandemic when air travel was unpredictable. As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs our way, many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home,” said Mary Zajac, Vrbo spokesperson, in a news release.

“From many regions of the country, travellers can find a popular vacation destination within 350 kilometres on Vrbo, which is about a 3 to 4-hour car ride,” Zajac continues.

If you don’t want to travel too far, we have rounded up the best road trips to take this winter in Alberta, and some of the best cabins you should rent, too.

So get out there and enjoy your province, Calgary!