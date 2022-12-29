Uptown New Westminster has been sorely lacking in community pubs for a while now, with one in particular that has been boarded up for nearly three years now: River’s Reach Pub.

For locals, it’s been a game of will-they-or-won’t-they reopen since the pub first closed its doors at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

While other restaurants and bars reopened in the years and months since, River’s Reach remained closed, leaving many to wonder whether they ever would reopen or if the space would become something else.

Now, after almost three years of being shuttered, River’s Reach has finally reopened.

At the beginning of December, the pub began once again sharing photos and updates on its social media pages, prompting its followers to celebrate its long-awaited return.

With new ownership and a revamped menu (including crispy chicken sliders and in-house pizzas made from scratch), River’s Reach is also currently working on updating its website, and while it hasn’t made a public announcement about its reopening yet, the community is clearly pleased to have its local watering hole back in business.

Comments on the pub’s posts have ranged from “So happy you’re open again!” to “Hell yeah!”, with more than one former regular calling for the return of the infamous Mushrooms Neptune dish.

And while this new era of River’s Reach will surely differ from the pub of the past, it’s good news when local spots are able to find their footing after so long.

Address: 320 6th Street, New Westminster

Instagram | Facebook