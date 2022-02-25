Riverdale actor Camila Mendes just got new ink from this Vancouver artist

Camila Mendes just got some fresh ink in Vancouver, and it looks fly.

The actor, best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in the Riverdale series famously filmed in Metro Vancouver, first posted two photos of her new tattoo on Instagram on Monday, February 7.

Daily Hive reached out to the tattoo artist behind the piece to learn more about her work on Mendes.

“There’s no shortcut to explaining the significance behind this tattoo, so I’d rather not ruin it by trying to fabricate one for social media,” she wrote in her caption.

“All I can say is that this image resonates with me deeply, and I’m beyond grateful to @kaiju.ink for turning my confusing word vomit into something far better than I ever could have imagined. I give you ~fairy in repose~ 🧚✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes)

What was it like working with Camilla Mendes?

“It was my first time meeting Camilla, and I have to say I enjoyed every single moment of my experience with her,” said tattoo artist Kai.

“She came with her assistants, who were also very lovely and sweet. We have been planning this tattoo since December, and I’m happy it happened!”

“Camila has very kind energy, and she is very lovable. Overall it was a very pleasant experience for me! I think I tattooed a few (cast members) from Riverdale now, and they are all so funny, cute and genuinely amazing people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes)

Kai works with Chronic Ink now but started learning how to tattoo when they were 17 years old.

“I didn’t go through a traditional apprenticeship; however, I was fortunate enough to meet lots of amazing, kind people who helped me on the way,” she said.

How would you describe your style?

“My tattooing style would be categorized as single needle, fineline, and micro realism,” said Kai, who says they used to be more specialized but now do a bit of everything these days.

“To my memory, I was one of the first few to do single needle tattoos in Vancouver. I was inspired by lots of Korean tattoo artists at the time, and I wanted to really bring that to the Vancouver tattooing scene.”

“I’m happy that the tattooing scene in Vancouver is getting so diverse, and there are so many talented artists,” said Kai.

What kind of pieces are your favourite to do?

“I love doing anything and everything, to be honest. I don’t really have a preference,” said Kai.

“I do really enjoy doing small realism pet portraits that are so popular nowadays, so I hope to keep doing those!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIJU (@kaiju.ink)

“Ultimately, I’m happy to do any projects that are meaningful to my clients or something they love. I think it’s more about my client than it’s about me.”

What do you do when you aren’t tattooing?

When Kai isn’t tattooing, she loves to play video games.

Also, they have a big heart for animals and have worked with a Korean dog shelter to support their work. “It’s been running since ’98 all by one Korean grandpa by himself,” Kai said. “It’s not easy what he does for these animals, and I want to help them as much as I can.”

You can follow Kai on Instagram, where they typically announce when they’re accepting new clients.