Ridiculous rentals are common in Vancouver, but this listing for a trailer is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

For $700 per month for three months or a longer stay, this trailer near the PNE features a private bedroom in a quiet neighbourhood. It’s unclear if the would-be renter is allowed to drive the vessel, but the answer is likely no.

If you wanted to stay for just one or two months, the rent is $900 per month.

The sublet listing states there’s a heater inside the trailer, though we doubt you’d need one anytime soon — it would probably feel like a sauna inside of it right now. 420 and other drugs are prohibited, nor are you allowed to have any “overnight visitors.”

“You’ll love this clean and cozy place,” reads the Craigslist ad.

Major bus routes are located by the trailer, and the renter would be permitted to use the washer, dryer, kitchen and appliances inside the house. Pictures also show a stove inside the trailer, but the listing doesn’t mention it. The trailer is also fully furnished.

Pictures also showcase the rest of the trailer, which features a decent-sized bed, a kitchen sink, and a bathroom sink.

WiFi and hydro are included in the rent, though we wonder how strong the signal would be if you’re YouTubing inside the trailer with the router likely located in the house. The listing doesn’t specify whether the renter would be able to hang out in the house or if they’re just permitted to use it for the kitchen and washer and dryer.

The renter must also be either fully employed, a full-time student, or someone on a work/tourist Visa, and “proof will be required.”

Oddly, you can see snow in the pictures accompanying the listing, which makes us wonder how old the photos are and what condition the trailer might be in now.

The person renting this suite definitely does not want you to call about the listing, as they repeat twice, “No phone call please!”

A quick search on Craigslist for units that only cost $900 returns many results, but mostly in the form of a one-bedroom in shared housing. Either way, it’s definitely cheaper than the typical rentals in Vancouver.

Would you rent this trailer in a pinch for a month or two? Let us know in the comments.