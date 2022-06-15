From the speed at which apartments are rented to the ever-rising price, it’s not easy to find a place to live in Toronto.

So, when a deal comes along you’ve got to act fast.

For $600 per month, you can live in this “very large” one-bedroom basement apartment near Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East. The apartment is furnished, there’s laundry onsite, and all utilities and WiFi are included in the price.

You’ll have to share it with two other people, though.

The Craigslist ad states that the one-bedroom apartment is to be shared by three people. You’ll have to bring your own roommates (BYOR?) as the landlords “do not put strangers together.”

The trio can each pay $600 per month, or one person can rent the one-bedroom apartment solo for the full $1,800.

The furnishings only include one bed, so be sure to pick up two more while you’re scouring the city for roommates. The landlords will provide bedding and cookware free of charge.

The apartment is available July 1 — the ad is clear you can’t move in earlier, unfortunately — and is located in a non-smoking house.

Check out photos of the unit below. Interested renters can check out the full listing here.