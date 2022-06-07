Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

Toronto may be the most popular Canadian city to rent in, but that doesn’t mean it’s cheap.

According to the May 2022 National Rent Report from and Bullpen Research & Consulting, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is $2,065, while a two-bedroom costs an average of $2,849 per month.

As rental rates rebound to pre-pandemic levels, finding an affordable place to live in the city has gotten harder and harder. But it’s not an entirely impossible feat.

Zoocasa has rounded up the five cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now and they’re all under $2,000 per month. Check them out below.

Bachelor

One bathroom

Lower level

No parking

25% of gas and water included

Other features: air conditioning, quartz countertops, easy access to the TTC, LRT, and 400-series highways

One bedroom

One bathroom

Lower level

One driveway parking space

All utilities and internet included

Other features: fireplace, ensuite laundry, backyard access, and garage storage

Bachelor

One bathroom

700 square feet

No parking

Heat and water included

Other features: granite countertops, two skylights, coin-operated laundry, dishwasher, and pet-friendly building

Bachelor

One bathroom

0-499 square feet

Parking available for $50 per month

Heat and water included

Other features: modern kitchen, on-site laundry, 24-hour on-site superintendent