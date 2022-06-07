Real EstateUrbanized

Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

Jun 7 2022, 9:06 pm
Lower - 24 Glenburn Avenue/Real Broker Ontario

Toronto may be the most popular Canadian city to rent in, but that doesn’t mean it’s cheap.

According to the May 2022 National Rent Report from Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research & Consulting, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is $2,065, while a two-bedroom costs an average of $2,849 per month.

As rental rates rebound to pre-pandemic levels, finding an affordable place to live in the city has gotten harder and harder. But it’s not an entirely impossible feat.

Zoocasa has rounded up the five cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now and they’re all under $2,000 per month. Check them out below.

Lower – 12 Wild Rose Gardens | $1,000

RE/MAX Realty Specialists

  • Bachelor
  • One bathroom
  • Lower level
  • No parking
  • 25% of gas and water included
  • Other features: air conditioning, quartz countertops, easy access to the TTC, LRT, and 400-series highways

Lower – 24 Glenburn Avenue | $1,300

Real Broker Ontario

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • Lower level
  • One driveway parking space
  • All utilities and internet included
  • Other features: fireplace, ensuite laundry, backyard access, and garage storage

303 – 1807 Eglinton Avenue West | $1,350

iPro Realty

  • Bachelor
  • One bathroom
  • 700 square feet
  • No parking
  • Heat and water included
  • Other features: granite countertops, two skylights, coin-operated laundry, dishwasher, and pet-friendly building

309 – 4 Greentree Court | $1,395

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

  • Bachelor
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 square feet
  • Parking available for $50 per month
  • Heat and water included
  • Other features: modern kitchen, on-site laundry, 24-hour on-site superintendent

022 – 63 Scarlett Road | $1,550

Real Estate Bay Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • Street permit parking available
  • No utilities included
  • Other features: newly renovated, Juliette balcony, coin laundry on site, close to shops, restaurants, parks, and transit

 

