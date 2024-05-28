City of Richmond requests provincial delay for Steveston rezoning

Richmond is the latest municipal government in British Columbia to formally push back against some of the provincial government’s latest required reforms relating to housing supply.

On Monday evening, Richmond City Council endorsed requesting the provincial government postpone its June 30, 2024, deadline for the City of Richmond to amend zoning to enable small-scale multi-unit housing within single-family residential zoning, also known as Bill 44. This requirement is being applied to jurisdictions across the province.

The City is not seeking a blanket extension of the deadline across all neighbourhoods that require the zoning change. Rather, it is specifically focusing on the single-family neighbourhood area immediately north of the historic Steveston commercial district.

The area in question is bound by Steveston Highway to the north, No. 1 Road to the east, Chatham Street to the south, and 7th Avenue to the west. It is primarily comprised of hundreds of single-family houses.

According to the motion approved during last night’s meeting, an extension is requested due to the ongoing Steveston sewer replacement program and the need to ensure this sanitary infrastructure is completed before allowing small-scale multi-unit homes.

As well, City Council has expressed a desire to perform public consultation with the Steveston community as a result of the legislation’s impact on the “character of this historic neighbourhood as no stakeholder or public consultation of the impact and consequences of a ‘one size fits all’ approach for increasing housing supply on the character of distinct historical neighbourhood such as Steveston.”

The legislation generally enables up to four units on a single-family lot and up to six units on a single-family lot within close proximity to frequent public transit services. Steveston is a major hub for TransLink buses in South Richmond.

“The City is concerned that the Provincial Government’s imposed approach for housing does not consider the infrastructure needs generated by increased density in single-family neighbourhoods,” reads the motion.

“Upgrades to sewer and drainage infrastructure, a lack of parking space as well as the need for sidewalks and paths to support safe pedestrian access for transit are examples of needs Bill 44 has failed to consider. Significant concerns also exist about the negative impacts legislation such as Bill 44 can have on the historic character of communities like Steveston.”

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to the BC Ministry of Housing to comment on Richmond City Council’s request.

Across BC, ahead of next month’s deadline, municipal governments and their respective councils are currently in the process of amending their bylaws and policies to align with various new provincial legislation relating to housing. A number of jurisdictions have openly criticized the provincial government’s move, especially over concerns relating to providing the necessary community amenities and infrastructure to support the growth.

The City of Vancouver is also moving to amend the zoning of hundreds of large lots in the historic First Shaughnessy mansion neighbourhood to align with provincial legislation enabling small-scale multi-family housing. Similarly, the provincial government is changing its own policies governing the University Endowment Lands’ mansion neighbourhood to align with the stipulations of Bill 44.