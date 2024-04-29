Densification is coming to the University Endowment Lands (UEL) next to the University of British Columbia (UBC) campus after all.

The Government of British Columbia’s various new legislation relating to increasing residential density will also apply to the UEL. This includes the legislation relating to small-scale multi-unit housing, which provides gentle densification for single-family lots, and the separate legislation relating to transit-oriented development, which establishes higher densities near designated major transit hubs.

Both pieces of legislation apply to the Local Government Act regulating BC municipal governments, and the separate Vancouver Charter regulating the City of Vancouver.

For months, municipal governments across BC have been busy working to change their bylaws and regulations to align with the new provincial directives.

However, the UEL does not fall under both categories, as it is an unincorporated area — not a municipal government — that is directly administered and governed by the provincial government.

As it turns out, the provincial government’s UEL Administration has been directed to meet the goals and timelines of the new provincial policies, which includes updating the bylaws and regulations for the small-scale multi-unit housing legislation by the end of June 2024 and creating a new housing needs assessment and updates to the official community plan in 2025.

As for the transit-oriented development legislation, provincial staff for the UEL have been directed by BC Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang to designate UBC Bus Exchange as a transit-oriented development area.

The UEL neighbourhood north of University Boulevard currently encompasses built forms of larger single-family houses and mansions on unconventionally big lots. These lots are amongst the most expensive properties in BC.

In accordance with the small-scale multi-unit housing legislation, single-family lots within 400 metres of a bus stop served by a frequent public transit bus route will be able to see up to six units and no minimum vehicle parking requirements. Such a policy will be in effect for the large area immediately west of the UBC campus — generally framed by Campus Road to the north, Acadia Road to the east, University Boulevard to the south, and Wesbrook Mall to the west, as this area is within close proximity of the bus stops served by the 99 B-Line and trolley buses along University Boulevard.

There are also other pockets of the UEL where six units can be built on a single-family lot — the small neighbourhood situated just west of the Vancouver municipal border of Blanca Street and north of University Golf Course.

For all remaining single-family neighbourhood areas of the UEL, in accordance with the small-scale multi-unit housing legislation, up to four units will be permitted in such lots, including the mansion neighbourhood north of Chancellor Boulevard.

The area of the UEL south of University Boulevard is not affected by the small-scale multi-unit housing legislation, as it already sees higher multi-unit densities ranging between low- and high-rise building forms.

All communities have a role to play to help solve the housing crisis – including the University Endowment Lands. Thank you to Minister @AnneKangMLA for your leadership to help enable 4-6 homes on single detached lots and build more homes near transit. 👇🏾https://t.co/XagCFwldKA pic.twitter.com/qVn0IpEXr1 — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) April 26, 2024

As for the transit-oriented development legislation’s impacts, a 400-metre transit-oriented area radius extends from UBC Bus Exchange. This now means residential buildings up to 10 storeys can be built immediately east — on the other side of Wesbrook Mall — from UBC Bus Exchange; the legislation prescribes the inner radius area within 200 metres will see minimum allowances of up to 10 storeys and a floor area ratio (FAR) density of up to 3.5, while the outer area between 200 metres and 400 metres will see minimum allowances of up to six storeys and up to 2.5 FAR.

According to the provincial government, the UEL spans an area of 12 sq km (2,965 acres) — equivalent to three times the size of Stanley Park and comparable to the 15.6 sq km that make up the City of New Westminster. Pacific Spirit Regional Park’s forested area of 8.7 sq km (2,160 acres) accounts for 73% of the UEL’s total land area. The University Golf Course is also included in this land area calculation, making up about 0.5 sq km (120 acres) or 4% of the UEL.

The 4 sq km (990 acre) UBC campus is not part of the UEL and is separately governed and planned by the university’s administration.

About 3,200 people in about 1,500 households live within the UEL. Property taxes are paid to the provincial government, and residents are only able to vote for the Vancouver School Board trustees in the City of Vancouver’s municipal elections.

Based on previous estimates made prior to the creation of the new legislation relating to housing, by 2050, the UEL’s population is expected to more than double to 7,300 people.

In 2023, the provincial government released a report outlining four possible future governance scenarios for the UEL, including establishing a new standalone municipal government for the UEL, amalgamating the area with the City of Vancouver, transferring the area’s governance to Metro Vancouver Regional District, or maintaining the status quo from the past century of the provincial government overseeing the area.

UBC also recently approved a new master plan that guides how it will add 24,000 more residents and increase academic space by 20% over the next 25 years through densification.

If all goes as planned, the future UBC SkyTrain extension of the Millennium Line could be built by the 2030s, which would likely introduce higher transit-oriented development densities to the area.